Mr. Lloyd Hopkins of Walnut, Mr. Sam Moore of Tiplersville and Mr. Leroy Tomlinson of Walnut were recognized for their 20 years of service to the Selective Service Organization.
In the world of sports back on July 29, 1971, the Ripley football team held a meeting at the fieldhouse with Coach Shelton getting ready for the upcoming season.
In the Walnut community, guests in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Ozbirn and family were three of her sisters: Mrs. Clifton Herbison of Shaw, Mrs. Dominic Serdadio and daughter of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mrs. Jinny Dullin of Tampa, Florida. A niece, Mrs. Bill Sultan, and son of Chicago were also present.
Sunday guests of Mrs. Maude Wright were Elder and Mrs. Jerry Phillips, of Hernando, MS, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Weatherly, Mr. and Mrs. George Paseur of Memphis and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Luna.
Mrs. Cora Meeks Jackson of Corinth spent from Wednesday through Sunday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Hines.
On July 29, 1971 Dixie Theatre was showing the movie A Gunfight staring Kirk Douglas and Johnny Cash. Ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up: $1, Child with parent: 50 cents, and Child without parent: 75 cents.
At Jamieson’s Supermarket, you could get a giant box of Tide for .75 cents, while M & M Fabric Shop was holding a summer material sale starting at .69 cent a yard.