Rotarians named new officers for the 1971-72 club year, which ended July 1, 1972: President, Harry Dieckman, Vice-President, D.L. Mauldin; Secretary, Ed Andrews; Treasurer, H.L. Hellums; Sargeant-At-Arms, Ruffin Mitchell; Bulletin Editor, J. E. Coombs; Pianist, Phyllis Pedigo. The Board of Directors consists of the officers: Laron Shannon, the outgoing president; and Joe McElwain.
In the world of sports, the Ripley swimmers held a swimming meet at the municipal swimming pool to compete with a group of Baldwyn swimmers.
In the Walnut community, Mrs. John Boyd Sr. recently spent several days in Jackson, Miss. visiting her daughter and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Verner Luna. The Lunas accompanied her home Thursday and spend the holiday weekend with relatives around Walnut.
On July 8, 1971 the Dixie Theatre was showing I Love My Wife and Sudden Terror. The ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up, $1; Child with parent, 50 cents; and Child without parent, 75 cents.
At Big Star Supermarket with coupon and $5.00 purchase, you could buy a 5 pound bag of Hyde Park sugar for 19 cents a bag, while Finger’s was having a July clearance sale on summer suits and sports coats.