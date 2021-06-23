Shoe Products Company planned to celebrate it’s 10-year anniversary in October to honor the men and women who will have completed 10 years of continuous service with the company by the end of 1971.
Bonnie Garner, 4-H member from New Hope, was the first-place winner in the Northeast District Junior Beef Visual presentation contest held at Mississippi State University.
In the world of sports back on this date: Emma Marie Braddock of Ripley scored an 85 to win the first Natchez Trace Invitational Ladies Golf Tournament.
In the Walnut Community: Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Wilbanks and daughter Jennifer of Texas, were recent guests of his mother Mrs. John Boyd, Jr and Mr. Boyd, also his grandmother, Mrs. Effie Thompson. On their way here they stopped by Theodore, Alabama and visited Phillip’s other grandmother, Mrs. John Brumfield and Mr. Brumfield.
On this date, Dixie Theatre was showing Barefoot Executive, The Lost Flight and The Green Berets and the ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up, $1; Child with parent, 50 cents; and Child without parent: 75 cents.
At Jamieson’s Supermarket, Grade A Whole Fryers were 31 cents per pound and a 10 pound bag of clean red potatoes cost 59 cents.
Meanwhile, R.L. Nance and Company was having a sale on Westinghouse Air Conditioners.
Also, you could buy 100% Polyester Knit 60 inches wide for $3.98 a yard at M & M Fabric Shop.