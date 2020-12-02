50 Years Ago

December 3, 1970
Local and Personal
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. J. F. Jordan Thanksgiving were Mr. & Mrs. James Wilson, Mr. & Mrs. Henry Hammack and Angie of Aberdeen, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Thornton and Jamye, Sheffield, Ala., Miss Mary Fonta Hobson, Holly Springs and Wheeler Mathis.
Mr. & Mrs. Dan Smith and boys of Memphis spent Thanksgiving with Mrs. Smith’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Caviness.
Mr. & Mrs. Sidney Q. Kidd and boys spent the holiday with Mr. & Mrs. Tim Kidd.
Guests of Mr. & Mrs. J. N. McGill during the weekend were Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Brown and boys of Birmingham, Mr. & Mrs. David Burrow, Tracy and Jan of Fisherville, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Gus McGill, Memphis.
Mrs. Edna McGill is a patient at Crittendon Memorial Hospital Room 201, West Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Bud Owen, Pam and Julie of Garland, Texas spent the holidays with Mr. & Mrs. Lee Childers. Other visitors who came in for Thanksgiving were Mr. & Mrs. Bert Spencer, Mr. & Mrs. Leon Wilbanks, Mr. & Mrs. Kent Farmer and Renee of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. L. H. Childers, Ashland.
Mr. Bill Mitchell is a patient at Union County Hospital, New Albany.
Rev. & Mrs. Bill Burney, Valeria and Bentley visited realtives in Jackson during the holidays.
Linda White, Clarksdale, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her family, Mr. & Mrs. Terrell White and Elizabeth.
Mr. & Mrs. Clarence Cameron, Binghampton, N.Y., spen the holidays with Mr. & Mrs. Bill Mitchell. Mrs. Cameron is Mr. Mitchell’s daughter. Mrs. Hazel Beard came up Saturday and spent the day with the MItchell’s.
Mrs. Leatrice Griffin and Nan, Coffeeville, spent Thanksgiving week with Mrs. Griffin’s sister and husbank, Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick.
Mr. & Mrs. James P. Walker, Mrs. Edwyna Tomlinson, Mrs. Elizabeth Gladney were guests of Mrs. Addie Walker during the holidays.
Visitors of Mr. & Mrs. M. C. McLeod during the holidays were Mr. & Mrs. Norris McLeod, Ronnie and Jimmy of Jackson, Ms., Mr. & Mrs. Luther Courson, Maben, Mr. & Mrs. Earl Danitl and family and Bob McLeod of Memphis.
Arthur Ward of Memphis, Elliott WArd of Hendersonville and Tom Ward of Vaiden came Wednesday night and took their father, Mr. A. G. Ward to the Tippa County Hospital in Ripley Thursday for treatment.
Anice Skelton, Clarksdale, spent Thanksgiving week with her parents Mr. & Mrs. John L. Skelton.
Mr. A. B. Autry, a patient at Veterans Hospital, Memphis, got home for Thanksgiving week. Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Snowden, Gulf Port, spent the holidays with Mr. & Mrs. Autry.
Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark of Florence, Ala., spent Thanksgiving week with Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight.
Visitors Sunday with Mrs. W. J. Johnson and Linda were Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Johnson and Mrs. Booth Autry of Memphis. Sunday afternoon the Johnson and Mrs. Autry attended the Golden Anniversary of Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon.
Mr. Fant Hobson is in the Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. Ellis Graves, Memphis, spent Sunday with his sister, Mrs. Claiborne Rutherford.
Mrs. Leonard Stroup, Brenda, Mrs. Jimmie Graves, Sonji and Dave spent the weekend in Arkansas, visiting the Gene Floyd family at Rector.
Mrs. N. T. Childers and Sherry, Mrs. Brody Childers and Mrs. Lex Wooten of Nesbit, Miss., spent Thanksgiving holiday in Fort Sills, Okalahome visiting Brody Childers who is stationed there.
South of Ashland
Judy Hill, Kathy Hill and Margie Hill visited their grandparents, Mrs. Otis McElroy at New Albany Hospital Sunday.
Lisa Mills visited last week with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Mills.
Mrs. Johnny Bowling, Mrs. J. H. Simpson, Mrs. Rainey Cossitt and Mrs. S. E. Ormon visited their sister, Mrs. W. E. Gentry at Macon, Miss., Saturday.
Mrs. James Wilson visited Sunday with her mother Mrs. C. E. Needham
Get well wished are sent to Mrs. Etta Wilson at Ripley Hospital.
Miss Margaret Ann Edwards of Memphis was home for Thanksgiving.
Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Edwards after spending several days with relatives, left for St. Louis, Ill, Friday.
Guests in the home of Mrs. C. J. Ormon Thursday were Mrs. Willie, Edwards of Wilcox, Ariz., Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Thomas, Mr. & Mrs. H. W. Bell, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Rainwater and Jan, Mrs. S. J. Ormon, Mrs. Danny Baumann, Mrs. Ann Ormon, Kay Ormon, Mitchell Ormon, Michael Ormon, Mrs. S. E. Ormon, Jane and Paul, Mr. & Mrs., Clinton Mills, Mrs. W. W. Collier and Mrs. L. B. Courson.