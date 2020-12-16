December 17, 1970
Local and Personal
Ronda and Ebby Autry, daughters of Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Autry, are in the hospital in Ripley. Both had had pneumonia.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby King, Jerry, Tina and Robert of Senatobia visited relatives during the weekend, the S. L. Davises and the Joe Moodys.
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Ward and family of Vaiden, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ward and Mrs. Cordie Dixon of Memphis visited Mrs. Guy Ward during the weekend. They visited Mr. Guy Ward at the Tippah County Nursing Home, Ripley, Sunday.
Mrs. Inez Crumpton is a patient at Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Paul Hobson and children, Memphis, spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Donald Hobson.
Mr. & Mrs. Barry Hobson and Chris, Greenwood, visited Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Roberson during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Paul Johnson, Memphis, are the parents of a boy, born December 12, at Methodist Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds and 10 ounces and has named Thomas Paul Jr. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Tom Johnson of Memphis. Great grandparents are Mrs. Boothe Autry and Mr. & Mrs. W. J. Johnson.
Hal Stroupe, a member of the National Guard is home after four months training, Fort Knox, Ky.
The Larry Brooks family and Graydon Simpson, Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. John Simpson and Mary Jo.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Gresham and Donny, Germantown, spent the weekend with Mrs. W. J. Johnson and Linda.
Mrs. Raymond Shields, Fulton, was a visitor in town Friday.
Mr. Floyd Dievert and Tim, Danville, Ky are visiting the Warren Divert family this week.
South of Ashland
Friends of Mr. Glenn Terry are glad to learn he came home from Tippah County Hospital Saturday.
Mary Jane Taylor enjoyed a birthday party December 7th. The cake had seven candles and several friends attended.
Sgt. Stewart, after spending several months in Vietnam, arrive3d Monday to be with Mrs. Stewart and children who have made their home in Hickory Flat the past months.
Guest in the home of Mrs. W. W. Collier Sunday were Mrs. Willie Thomas Wicker, Mrs. Joel Collier and Mrs. Willie Edwards.
Mr. & Mrs. Jim Briggs of Corinth, Miss., visited her brother and attended the house warming recently.
The many friends of Mrs. Mary Goode regret to learn of her serious illness. She is a patient at Union County Hopsital.
Mike Thompson spent Wednesday until Saturday in Tippah County Hospital.