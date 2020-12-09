December 10, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Hamm, Memphis, spent the weekend with Mrs. Willie Johnson and Linda.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Eddins of Memphis visited Mr. & Mrs. Bill Mitchell Sunday.
Captain C. T. Lowry, grandson of Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry, Sr., is enroute home from Thailand, where he has been based since December, 1969. His plane was shot down over Vietnam November 21, but he and his pilot escaped serious injury. His plane was one of the group trying to rescue the POW’s.
Mr. & Mrs. W. E. Norris, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Norris of Memphis spent Sunday with Mrs. F. B. Norris.
Mr. Dave Bennett is attending the National Farm Bureau Convention, Houston, Texas this week.
Mrs. Gladys Hudspeth left Saturday afternoon for Memphis to spend the week with her son and his family, Mr. & Mrs. J. T. Maness.
Mrs. Janie Bryant, West Helena, Ark., is spending this week with her sister, Miss Jessie Littleton. Sunday afternoon they accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. Russell Roberts and Mrs. Harley Walker visited Mr. & Mrs. Rollins Littleton and family in Somerville.
Mr. & Mrs. Vardaman Ursery, Gary and Mark of Millington spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Frank Ursery.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Gray, Lee and Karen spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Carlos Ginn and family, Golden.
Jonathan Park Dodge spent last week with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. John B. Farese, while his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Dodge of Tupelo visited friends in Jamaica.
Mr. J. B. Miskelley, Mr. W. S. Childers and Miss Bobbie Miller are attending the Annual State Extension Service meeting this week at Biloxi. Mrs. Miskelley accompanied her husband to Biloxi.
Mr. M. B. Pulliam is a patient at Tippah County Hospital, Ripley.
Miss Ruth Akin spent the weekend with her sister and family in Whitehave, Mrs. Blanch Walker, Phyliss and Paul. Mrs. Walker came home with Miss Akin and visited Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Stroup and Rodney Sunday and Monday.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Carroll, November 30, a boy named Adrean Thomas.
Mr. & Mrs. Lee Carroll and Mike visited recently with Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Carroll in Laurel.
Mr. & Mrs. Lacy Jordan, Fred, Bonnie and children visited Larry in Knoxville, Tn., While there they toured the Smoky Mountains. In route home they spent the night in Chattanooga and toured the Lookout Mountain.
South of Ashland
Mrs. Ramond Radash and children are visiting her mother, Mrs. Annie Mason.
Guests in the home of Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson Wednesday were Mr. & Mrs. John Hale, Mrs. C. J. Ormon, Mrs. C. G. Edwards and Mrs. L. B. Courson.
Jim Wall and Nicky Thompson had chicken pox last week.
Mrs. J. W. Thompson and Mrs. Obert Ormon visited Sunday with Mrs. C. J. Ormon.
Mr. & Mrs. Otis Dunlap and children spent Sunday of last week with Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Littlejohn.
Mrs. Rex Skelton and baby attended the Thanksgiving reunion at Mrs. Hazel Dollar’s home at Blue Mountain.