RIPLEY • A new music festival, aimed at helping musicians who have lost money due to the pandemic, is planned this Saturday in Ripley.
The Alice Mae Blues Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on the grounds of First Monday Trade Day. Admission is $20 for the outdoor event.
This gathering of Mississippi Hill Country Blues musicians is a tribute to Miss Alice Mae, the wife of R.L. Burnside. R.L. and Alice Mae had 13 children, including Garry and Dwayne Burnside.
Food, crafts, flea market and musician merchandise booths will be available during the event.
“We ask that you wear a mask when you visit the booths or talk to musicians. We don’t want to endanger our musicians,” said event organizers.
The grounds include RV and tent camping areas if patrons want to spend Friday or Saturday night on the grounds.
No refunds will be given due to weather or COVID. All proceeds will be distributed to the musicians.
The line up for the festival is as follows:
10 a.m. Reese Horton
11 a.m. The Grillhouse Band
12 p.m. Tatum Shappley
1 p.m. Josh Smith and Friends
2 p.m. King Edward Band
3 p.m. Tate Moore
4 p.m. Robert Kimbrough
5 p.m. Kent Burnside
6 p.m. Shannon McNally
7 p.m. Mark Muleman Massey
8 p.m. Kenny Brown
9 p.m. Dwayne Burnside
10 p.m. Garry Burnside and Chris Chew