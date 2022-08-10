Tippah County natives know where to find the best lunch eats, from gas stations that just so happen to sell delicious sandwiches and fresh fish plates, to unassuming mom-and-pop restaurants that hungry "non-locals" might overlook.
Grace Café and Eatery and Mi Pueblo are on my "go-to" short list. The food and service at each of these establishments keep me coming back. This list doesn't include them, not because I don't love their food, but because the purpose of this list is to showcase local lunch places that I either haven't posted about extensively on social media that I haven't tried yet. I am now more educated on the many local options to explore the next time I'm hungry, thanks to the locals who shared their favorite lunch places with me on social media.
As a 2020 transplant from Florida, I am still relatively new to the area and the inspiration for this list came after a local friend of mine recently raved about the best pizza in town from the Blue Mountain Shell station—a place I never would have thought would have gluten-free and low-carb crust options!
Shortly thereafter, I overheard another local raving about cold cut sandwiches from Early’s. A few days after that, my co-worker came into our office showing off a gigantic salad from Little Lady’s. Clueless little ole me had never thought to enjoy lunch from any of these places. I asked locals on social media to share their favorite local lunch places that someone from out-of-town, like me, might not know about. Their responses included these highly-rated, locally-owned lunch establishments.
I’m happy to continue to receive more recommendations for a “Part 2” of this "lunch list" in the future. Brief descriptions are provided due to limited space, and places open for dinner only were not included -- perhaps in the future I'll write a separate story about local dinner favorites. This partial "lunch list" is in no particular order. For more information on each business listed, including their menu items, contact the businesses via phone or their Facebook pages.
Many of these favorite eateries serve breakfast, too. Since some say breakfast is "the most important meal of the day," I'll give breakfast its own story in the future.
1. Burgers and Stuff: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday. 6640 Highway 72, Walnut. Delicious selection of craft burgers, fries, ice cream shakes, and much more. (662) 223-4219.
2. Cardinal Drive-in: 1807 City Ave N Ripley. This long-time local favorite, which, according to some locals, has the best fast food in Mississippi, closed, but was re-opened in late 2021 by new owners who have brought back old favorites to he menu and added some delicious new items. BBQ sandwiches and spicy fries are favorites. Strawberry Shortcake is one of several desserts offered. Soul Food Sunday specials change weekly. Phone orders are welcome: (662) 576-0048. For detailed hours of operation, please contact the store directly.
3. Early’s Muddy Creek Cafe: 20640 Highway 15 N Falkner. Lunch buffet each day, or order from the menu. Sunday: closed, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2p.m., Friday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact them at (662) 993-8201.
4. Bell’s BBQ: 106 West 3rd Street, Ripley, MS 38663. Great folks, great food. Jumbo BBQ and potato salad. Closed on Sunday and Monday; Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call ahead to place your order: (662) 837-2326; no Facebook page.
5. Chicken Supreme: 1514 City Ave North, Ripley. Under new ownership. According to many, the best burgers in town. Grilled chicken breast is awesome; Friday fish buffet: whole catfish is very good. Open Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact them at (662) 837-9488.
6. Clark’s County Store: 3481 Hwy 370, Dumas. Yummy country food. Sweet owners, Billy and Vickie Clark, are huge Pine Grove Panther supporters. Burgers and BLT’s are delicious. Be sure to check out their weekday plate lunches. Open Mon through Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast is served from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Lunch is served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sandwiches and BBQ served all day. Contact them at (662) 837-3950.
7. Shirley’s Restaurant: 902 N Main St Ripley. Good sandwiches, grilled cheese, grilled chicken, hamburger steak, fish, chicken strips, salad bar, Texas cheeseburgers, and club sandwiches. A local “go-to.” Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Contact them at (662) 837-7224.
8. Taqueria el Roble: 1514 City Ave North Ripley. Best tacos in town. Everything made from scratch! Great family restaurant. Try the pineapple tacos. Hours:
Monday/Lunes: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday/Martes: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday/Miércoles: Closed
Thursday/Jueves: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday/Viernes: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday/Sábado: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday/Domingo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact them at (662) 587-1491.
9. Little Lady’s Kitchen: 1502 City Avenue Ripley. A little restaurant that serves home cooking, also offering a daily buffet with a selection of two meats and lots of veggies. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed on the weekend. Contact them at (662) 587-1791.
10. Tippah County Hospital Cafeteria: The new cafeteria at the hospital has been open since mid-May. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m to 9 a.m.; lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plate lunches are only $6 each. Daily specials vary, for example, fried or baked chicken, black-eyed peas, cabbage, and cornbread, or Salisbury steak with brown gravy, sliced carrots, and mashed potatoes.
11. Food Giant’s Deli: 704 City Ave N, Ripley. Known for their fried chicken. A local favorite. Dressing is especially good. Different lunch specials daily. Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Contact them at (662) 837-8315.
12. Tippah Lake Deli: 17821 MS-15, Ripley. Always good here. The owner and his staff are friendly. They have some of the best fried green tomatoes anywhere. Great fried fish and pizza. Open from 3:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact them at (662) 837-8366.
13. Orman’s: 865 Ashland Rd, Ripley. Great country cold cut sandwiches. Try the bologna sandwich! Get your deli meat and cheese cut here. It’s the best! Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Contact them at (662) 837-9060.
14. Shell: 112 N Guyton Blvd Blue Mountain. Has a phenomenal breakfast, and the freshly toasted subs and pizza made to order are quite tasty. Pizza also comes in personal size -- a popular option. For detailed hours of operation, please contact the store directly: (662) 685-9000.
These local lunch places that are "new to me” will be added to my family’s “dining out” rotation. I'll put all the names of these places on folded slips of paper in a "lunch" jar. The next time we are hungry to change up our lunching routine, we can just pull from the jar. Whichever restaurant's name we pull will be the one we try! My goal is to have a full tummy -- and an empty jar.
