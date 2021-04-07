American Legion
By TINA CAMPBELL MEADOWS Southern Sentinel

Ripley American Legion Post 81 observed the 102nd birthday of the American Legion and honored Vietnam War Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day Monday, March 29. A steak supper was served and veterans brought memorabilia from their service to display. Post Commander Mike Felton thanked the veterans. A large number of veterans and their families enjoyed the meal and fellowship.

tina.campbell@djournal.com

