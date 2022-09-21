When we were finished equipping her small kitchen, I showed Bella how to prep some easy meals tailored to her hectic schedule between being a full-time student at Stetson and working 2 jobs related to her major (Digital Arts). One such easy meal: one lb. chicken tenders with a block of melted cream cheese and a can of salsa gets put in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes- boom! Serve with sour cream, guac, cheese, and tortillas. You're welcome :)
This $14 cart from Goodwill solved some storage problems in Bella's tiny apartment kitchen. It holds all her plastic storage containers and lids in the bottom basket and cutlery and straws in the top basket.
A brand new air fryer and an organizer full of kitchen utensils now flank the stove. Those, along with the new teapot, were all from thrift stores. Lively fall place mats from Dollar Tree and mini-succulents from Five Below decorate the table.
Bella had a koozie collection stuck in a drawer, so we hung them with clothespins so she could enjoy her collection-- a great conversation starter with friends who come over. It's easy to add more as her collection grows. The cutting board is very artsy-- it features all the New York Burroughs. I found it thrifting- new with tags- and she had it stuck in a drawer, so we displayed it on a Command hook as instant kitchen art. She can take it off the hook and use it for charcuterie if guests come over. The red leather box on top of the microwave holds water bottles, and only cost $4 at a thrift store. Pie art above the Windows is from Dollar Tree.
Easy organization: necklaces and earrings that were shoved in a drawer are now organized with the help of a Command hook for the necklaces and a stretchy mesh headband that I cut and tacked to the wall to organize the earrings.
Before and after: pops of pink from accents added from Five Below, a thrift store light, and a crate which doubles as an end table liven up the little living room of Bella's apartment.
Dollar Tree was our source for a shower curtain and bath mat.
Personalizing her apartment makes it feel more like Bella's "home away from home."
Clutter is corralled with thrift store crates. One holds a record collection; one holds board games for when friends come over.
Still reppin' Ole Miss, even though we are in Bella's Stetson apartment. Hotty Toddy!
I got my Master's from Stetson, and my girl is graduating with a BA in Digital Arts from Stetson in May. it was time for a mother/daughter weekend of college apartment decorating!
My hard-working college senior takes a full load of courses and works two jobs, so I decided to treat her to a mini-college-apartment-makeover this past weekend!
All the research I did for last week's column about the dorm rooms of Mississippi came in handy this week, when FGG surprised me with a trip to go down to Florida to visit our daughter, Bella, a senior at Stetson University -- my Alma Mater!
Bella works remotely as a marketing specialist for a national mortgage company and also works as a radio DJ for WHAT, Stetson's campus radio station. She is an audio tech for a weekly "open mic" night that Hatter Network, the school's student media organization.
I got to watch Bella work audio at mic night on my first evening with her in Florida. When students were finished singing, or presenting poems, or doing power points during the event, there was still a little bit of time left, so I surprised Bella by getting up in front of the large crowd of Hatter students and reciting a fun little poem I wrote for one of my Harvard poetry classes about Bella and I thrift store shopping together! I was, apparently, the only alumna -- and the only parent -- who ever presented at open mic night.
The topic of my poem was relevant, as it became the weekend's theme. Bella and I thrifted all weekend and used our finds to decorate her apartment. Although the decorative enhancements we made to her apartment are nowhere near as elaborate as the dorm rooms of Mississippi featured last week, I still think they were cute enough to write about this week.
Bella has an apartment all to herself this year and is enjoying the peace and quiet that comes with not having college roommates, but with the peace comes a little bit of loneliness, and I was only too happy to give our girl some "mother/daughter time." Bella is only in her apartment in Florida until December, will finish her senior year (spring semester) with us at home, returns to Florida in May to present her senior project, and then graduates later in May.
Taking cues from the dorm column I wrote last week and adding to them my "mother's touch," Bella and I spent the weekend making her space feel more like home with more creativity than cash, adding some decorative and practical touches to make her cozy space work better for her. Thrift store items we found on our shopping escapades made a huge difference.
I'm so proud of our girl, following in my footsteps at Stetson, and can’t wait to see where life takes her!
