Last Wednesday at lunchtime, I drove through The Peoples Bank south branch to cash a check. Strangely dark and with no one on duty, I tried to figure if it was some holiday that I did not recall. When I got back to the clinic, I asked the ladies I worked with if they knew why the bank was closed. I learned that the Coronavirus outbreak was to blame.
Losing a precious soul from the earthly existence of our community on this day, it is hard to concentrate on writing anything that people have not already tangibly felt upon hearing the news of Mr. Bobby Martin’s death. It feels like our bank has been robbed in some deeper sense than even a physical one. It seems akin to the shock and loss of hearing that your favorite uncle has died suddenly before you even knew he was sick. My initial intent when I sat down at the computer this evening was to write an update of how the Covid-19 pandemic had once again reared its ugly head just as our country was attempting to relax the use of the only weaponry of defense we have in this war. The trifecta of social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing. But, all I can think about today was my last encounter with Bobby P. Martin.
I recall starting my initial feeble checking account at The Peoples Bank in the summer of 1973 when working at the first public job I ever held at Howell Lumber Company. After finishing at Northeast and Blue Mountain College, I was accepted to medical school in 1976 and I needed some significant extra greenbacks to accomplish that. Mr. Bobby directed me to the desk of Rickey Settlemires who gave me the loan which made my education possible.
Throughout the past 40 years of doctoring, my most close associations with him have been through fund-raising campaigns- chiefly the American Cancer Society annual drives. Bobby took the ball and ran with it at every banquet, cheerfully becoming “The Biggest Rat in Town” and later in every yearly “Relay for Life” event since its inception. Through Mr. Bobby’s energy and the strength of his infectious optimism, The Peoples Bank has been the wheel-hoss driving behind the scenes of every worthy cause I can remember.
Our county’s most widely recognizable icon was the silver-haired embodiment of a servant-leader. I could easily have written a book about this man and his impact on our community, but it seems that it has thankfully already been accomplished during his lifetime. I had received a copy from Mr. Martin of the well-written new book “The Peoples Bank: A Legacy of Community Leadership,” a history compiled by Jody Hill. Although the book purports to be simply about the history of The Peoples Bank (I am guessing at Mr. Martin’s modest insistence), it is at its heart a moving tribute to Bobby. I wanted to obtain more copies to share with friends that I know who have retired and moved away.
As was the norm, when I called and asked to speak to the Chairman of the Board, he answered his phone in person. This was perhaps just six weeks ago. Mr. Bobby asked how many books I wanted and met me in the main bank parking lot with several copies of the book and mailing envelopes. I was directed to donate a book to anyone I thought might be interested in the history of The Peoples Bank. Despite his 87 years, he was his normal bouncy and ebullient self and so very proud of the book that he seemed bursting at the seams. With both our Covid masks firmly in place he quipped, “I can’t now, but I promise I’ll give you your usual hug when this THING is over!”
The Peoples Bank has done everything humanly possible to protect its patrons during this pandemic. The lobbies of the bank and its branches have been closed for many months now, but business has continued unabated somehow. The death of its tireless leader is a lesson that this pandemic is no respecter of persons of any social strata.
Bobby Martin was above all a Christian businessman, making the tenets of “Love thy neighbor as thyself” a paramount edict in his daily life. He knew this Corona threat was real. He knew that the business of life must go on. How he contracted this virus, I do not know, but his death serves to remind us all that no one is immune to the devastation of this nightmarish disease.
Mr. Martin had this very endearing habit of perusing the newspapers for interesting accomplishments or articles about the folks he knew, having copies of the stories laminated, and attaching a heartfelt letter of acknowledgment to them. As I lay waiting for the alarm to sound this morning, I remembered one in particular that he had sent me after the publication of my November 2018 Sentinel “Southernism” column entitled “Remembering 1918: The Close of WWI and the Beginning of the Great Spanish Flu Pandemic.” This article was about Armistice Day (now Veteran’s Day) and remembering the global devastation of the H1N1 strain of flu that killed upwards of 100 million people worldwide exactly 100 years earlier.
I went to a drawer where an approximately three-inch stack of perfectly laminated copies of newspaper articles lay waiting to be scrap-booked, each along with a sweet and very personal letter of praise from the Chairman of the Board. I found the one I was looking for:
“Dear Dwalia:
I certainly did enjoy your take on the Great Spanish Flu Pandemic that occurred at the close of WWI. This was very interesting research that you did... It was reduced to writing in a great way that I could understand what happened in the past and what could happen in the future. All of us are subject to this matter of coming down with some type of virus and it is drastic in most cases. Thank you for writing the article for all of us folks here in Tippah County to read. It was really interesting to read about Dr. Samuel Mauney, the brother of Dr. Jessie. Keep up the good work and the writing. I appreciate you more than you will ever know.
Sincerely,
BPM”
My collection of encouraging memorabilia sent to me by my friend Bobby is worth its weight in gold to me especially this very prescient one about the potential ravages of a future worldwide scourge one to which we have learned he so sadly fell victim.
I was planning on this month’s submission being an update on the surge in Covid-19 cases since folks have prematurely relaxed their vigilance to the outbreak, and so many of our people are still refusing to wear masks or socially distance themselves. We know there is truly no other medical way to reduce the number of infections other than using simple preventive measures. Then, rather than another epistle about masking, scrubbing, and distancing, my submission became much more personal in substance.
I realize that so many people in our little corner of the world, a number more than folks will ever know with certainty, have died during or directly from the Coronavirus plague. Not only have all those lives been stolen from us, but Covid has cheated us out of the opportunity to properly say our last earthly goodbyes to them. The Peoples Bank and our entire community have indeed been robbed through the losses of Mr. Martin and so many other loved ones.
Let us close our thoughts on Bobby Martin with the final stanza of Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If.”
“IF you can walk with the crowd and keep your virtue.
Or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch;
IF neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you;
IF all men count with you but none too much;
IF you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds worth of distance run-
Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it,
And- which is more, you’ll be a man my son.”
Every day to and from work as I listen to our local oldies radio station KZ 102.3, I hear on commercial breaks the lilting tenor of Bobby P. Martin jovially asking listeners, “Are you a Peoples person?” Hearing it never fails to bring a smile to my face. Bobby P. Martin was a blessed man whose life, in turn, blessed our entire community. This Peoples person truly walked with kings and never lost his common touch.
Mr. Bobby, I will collect ‘interest free’ that hug you promised me someday when we all get to Heaven.