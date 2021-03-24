LAMAR • Alpacas will not be the only cute, fuzzy animals at Arella Farm for the next few weekends. The Easter Bunny has come for a visit, and he plans on spreading hoppity, hoppity cheer during the farm’s inaugural Easter luncheon.
“We had an Easter event planned last year but canceled due to the pandemic, so this is our first year,” said Sandie Forbess, who owns Arella Farm along with her husband, Stacy. “After a year of cancelations, I think it’s time to get out ... safely ... and celebrate. Alpacas are known to relieve stress, and we could all use a stress relief!”
The outdoor event is geared toward adults and children alike and will feature an upscale menu created by the farm’s new executive chef. Chef Daniel owned a steakhouse in New Orleans before Hurricane Katrina. After relocating, he worked as executive chef for Hilton hotels for a while. His menu includes grilled beef medallions, smoked gouda mac and cheese, charred broccoli, and miniature chocolate cake.
“Imagine a picnic table with flowers, candles, and linens overlooking peacefully grazing alpacas while you enjoy a decadent lunch,” said Forbess on the dining experience. “We’re dining al fresco and only booking two to three tables per seating. We think it’s a perfect way to celebrate safely.”
There are no lines at the small, intimate venue. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and no visit to the farm is complete without saying hello to the alpaca herd. For $25, you can reserve your all-inclusive farm table. Visit www.arellafarm.com or call 901-485-6582 for reservations.
The Easter celebration is March 27, March 28, and April 3. The farm store will be open to purchase t-shirts, clothing, and other gifts.
“We are so excited to celebrate Easter with you this year,” concluded Forbess.
Arella Farm is located at 4600 Lamar Road in Lamar.