“Following disease outbreaks and the deterioration of society, a community banned together to begin a haven from the delirium of society. Soon, however, this retreat turned into a raging nightmare!”
– Creepy Creek
Haunted Trail
DRY CREEK - After a one-year hiatus, one of Tippah County’s favorite Halloween attractions is back.
The Creepy Creek Haunted Trail opened this past weekend in the Dry Creek Community.
The Haunted Trail, an annual fundraiser for the Dry Creek Fire Department, was named Best Overall Attraction in the state by mississippihauntedhouses.com in 2017. This year it is expected to thrill again with its pandemic/quarantine theme.
“We are so excited to be back this year!” said Dry Creek Fire Department Deputy Chief Heath Pannell. “Our crew has worked hard and brought some great ideas to Creepy Creek this year.”
Visitors will experience a grim and gruesome pandemic graveyard, zombie nurses, infected patients, and the dreaded plague doctor. Halloween favorite witches, werewolves, ghosts, goblins, killer clowns, and Michael Myers are sure to scare the faint of heart.
The trail is open every Friday and Saturday until Halloween. Tours will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until midnight. It usually takes 20 - 25 minutes to tour the trail.
Special events the week of Halloween include a Thursday night trail on Oct. 29 from 7:30 - 10 p.m. Trick-or-treating will take place Halloween night from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
“This year has been terrible on volunteer fire departments in fundraising, and we are lucky to be able to open,” said Pannell.
Admission to the trail is $10 per person. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more. Fast passes are available for $15. A fast pass allows the trail visitor to advance to the front of the line.
The Fire Department will be selling concessions, including nachos, hot dogs, boo pops, soft drinks, and hot chocolate at the trail. “I Survived 2020 Creepy Creek Haunted Trail” t-shirts will be available for purchase also.
Patrons should bring cash for admission and concessions since limited cell phone coverage prevents the use of credit and debit cards.
“People are ready to get out and do something this spooky season, and Creepy Creek is giving them our best!” concluded Pannell.
Creep Creek Haunted Trail is located at 2771 County Road 601, Booneville.