Former Ashland resident Patsy Bowden McCrory's collection of 4, 5, and 6-leaf clovers were preserved for over 60 years in a small white child's Bible she bought at the age of 9 with money she won from a Memphis Press Scimitar newspaper coloring contest about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that was re-released in 1958. The 3-leaf shamrock is the traditional symbol of St. Patrick's Day, but these are considered more rare.

Bibles and clover are not usually connected, but in this case they are. It was 1958 in my hometown of Ashland, MS. Population was all of 300. The Holly Springs movie theater was the closest one to run the re-release of Walt Disney's 1937 version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. My parents took us to see it, and I became intrigued by all things Walt Disney.

