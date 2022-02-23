Dog people: you may want to skip this column.
You may recall from a few weeks ago that FGG and I have welcomed a new baby:
a black cat.
Spoiler: Superstition has given black cats a bad rap! Ours is pawsitively purrfect.
If you are late tuning in to this saga, here’s the recap:
I decided that our Goldendoodle, Muppet, needed a kitty friend inside the house, because Muppet is best friends with the three young outdoor cats we rescued from a storm drain here in Ripley nearly a year ago, who all live outside (Velcro, Micro, and Chalmers, formerly known as Draino. Don’t ask me why, but FGG named her after an elementary school friend, because he always wanted an animal named Chalmers). Every time Muppet goes out to potty, she plays with the cats. The kitty siblings all stay outside (and in a heated/cooled apartment in our garage) because FGG and I are too allergic to have them in the house. Muppet needed a kitty friend inside, I reasoned, because, when we are both gone, she gets lonely. I got this bright idea to do a Google search for “hypoallergenic cats.” Spoiler: they exist. My entire life, I didn’t think I could have a cat in the house, and now: plot twist I could possibly find a kitty that wouldn’t make me die. My research indicated a Siberian would be the best match.
After nearly being cat-scammed a few weeks ago (see my past column entitled “Furry Friend Fraud”), I found a hypoallergenic cat on Facebook needing a new home. Initially, FGG was NOT on board. He had always said: “No cats!” In spite of these initial misgivings, he drove me to Arkansas to pick up our new baby, four-year-old Kashmere, on January 30, because, as you have probably figured out by now: FGG has pretty much accepted that I do whatever I want and will go along with it (bless him). Fast-forward three weeks since we picked her up, and Mr. “No cats” was overheard talking baby talk while cradling Kashmere in his arms.
As first-timers, we had no idea what to expect with a cat in the house. Would we sneeze and wheeze, even though her coat was, supposedly, allergy-friendly? Would there be fur and scratch marks all over our furniture and floors? Would the cat even like the dog—or us?
In over a year’s worth of writing weekly Southern Sentinel columns, pouring my soul into covering topics ranging from the history of our old family home in Ripley, to thrifty fashion ideas, to trips you should take, to the homeless pet epidemic, to why it’s important to not litter, I have NEVER received more emails than I had on my column about getting this cat. Strangers stopped me in Food Giant and Jefferson Tap Room to ask how Kashmere was adjusting in her new home. So, with that said: I guess if that many of my readers are interested in Kashmere, it’s time for an update.
FGG and I behaved like first-time parents and bought gadgets and a stroller before our “baby” even came home. We knew, from speaking to the previous owner, that Kashmere could be an escape artist. She enjoyed being outside. Our solution? Duh: buy her a pet stroller. I took her on a walk around the square. There is nothing more “extra” than a cat in a stroller, and I’m “extra extra,” so pushing my cat around town in a stroller is “on brand” for me. She really seemed to enjoy it after the first five confusing minutes in a strange contraption.
Kashmere has only scratched up one pair of FGG’s boots. We bought some anti-scratching spray and got her little “soft paws” nail covers. The cat scratching posts we bought at Pet Supermarket have, for the most part, satisfied her need to scratch.
As a DIY project, I fixed up an old cat house (from one of FGG’s son’s cats). I sneezed a lot as I replaced the shredded ropes on the posts because the cat who had this cat house before wasn’t hypoallergenic, but I am going to get a hand vac and vaccum the entire cat house so that Kashmere can enjoy her new house in the master bedroom.
FGG bought her a toy that is a stick with a purple feather boa attached ($12), and she will play with it, but she enjoys swatting at a piece of yarn just as much.
We also bought a running water fountain for her to drink out of. She doesn’t like to drink still water. Sometimes, I’ll just watch her drink out of the fountain because it’s so cute! She also enjoys drinking out of the faucet, which, I am sure, is going to get expensive if FGG doesn’t stop turning it on for her (she already has Mr. “No Cats” wrapped around her little paw).
All new parents tend to fall into the trap of buying the latest and greatest gadgets for their babies. We were no exception. The Litter Robot 3 Connect was the biggest splurge we made for our new baby. It is the highest-rated WiFi-enabled, automatic, self-cleaning litter box for cats. It was pricey, but I do not regret this purchase. Kashmere figured out how to use it right away, and we have scooped a total of zero clumps! I would totally recommend this!
As expected, Kashmere hid under the bed and avoided us, for the most part, for the first week or so, because she was adjusting to her new surroundings, but has since gotten more comfortable in her new home and has warmed up to us. She will follow us around like a dog, and she will rub up against our legs. She’s quiet, for the most part, and will only vocalize if she wants treats.
Up to this point, FGG and I considered ourselves to be “dog people.” What we have come to realize is, Mary Bly’s words are true: “Dogs come when they're called; cats take a message and get back to you later.” Kashmere’s surprisingly affectionate at times; at other times, she is aloof. We weren’t used to this. Dogs don’t reject you. Both FGG and I get really excited when she willingly makes an appearance and wants us to interact with her. She has stayed with FGG in his study while he is working with home, and has even walked across his computer, making a few appearances on his Zoom calls with his bosses in Vegas.
What we were most worried about was being allergic to our new baby, but we are happy to report allergy issues at all. Kashmere has a triple coat, which means very little shedding. The only “shedding” we see is after a grooming session, when she has pulled out little tangles out of her long fur. We haven’t really had to brush her, even though we bought a brushing mitt. She takes care of that herself.
We weren’t really worried about the Muppet not liking the cat. Muppet is so submissive, we knew there would be no problems, and we were right.
Kashmere seemed to be ambivalent about Muppet, but then will randomly hiss and swat at her without warning. Muppet runs away, afraid, when this happens. It upsets me, and I correct Kashmere and tell her “No!” Meanwhile, FGG is amused by it, saying they are like Garfield and Odie. It seems as though maybe they won’t be best friends. We are just hoping for peaceful coexistence. Treat training to correct Kashmere’s behavior seems to be helping. They sometimes lay on the bed at the same time (one on one end, one on the other end) without incident, so that’s progress. It is normal for a cat to show dominance when first comes home so we will just give it time and keep working with her.
Just last night, Kashmere slept between my feet all night. I have been chosen, and I am honored.
Want to adopt a cat? Contact Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue in Benton County through their Facebook page. There are an overabundance of cats and kittens needing homes.
Our “baby” is no longer one of them.
As a former self-proclaimed dog person who now has a cat, I now understand why cat people are so crazy about them.
Cats are like music. It’s foolish to explain their worth to those who don’t appreciate them.
The insanity continues, as I just bought my baby a pink cheetah sweater on Amazon.
So, am I a crazy cat lady?
I prefer “dedicated feline enthusiast.”
Share your pet stories and photos with me at: lauren.gay@journalinc.com.