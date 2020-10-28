Grammy-nominated guitarist Garry Burnside has made Ripley his home since early December of 2019. Burnside, who was born in Coldwater and raised in Marshall County, is one of the multi-talented sons of R.L. Burnside.
After moving to Ripley, Garry met and began playing with the late Buddy Grisham.
“I played a lot at The Ripley Sports Grill where I met Buddy. He told me he gave guitar lessons, so I immediately tried to get on the stage with him. We finally did and from then on we played a lot of music together. Our styles are the same and we fed off each other. We had a great time and I learned a lot from him.”
Garry and Buddy recorded an acoustic CD at Sun Bear Studio in Ripley during the early months of 2020. They recorded six songs together before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., ultimately taking Buddy’s life.
Burnside did not want to let their music go unheard so he diligently went to work. A raw and uncut version of the CD has been released and is now available for purchase, but Burnside has taken it one step further. In order to be Grammy-nominated, the CD must be composed of no less than nine songs.
Burnside took his music and ideas to Grammy-winning producer Boo Mitchell, son of Benton County native Willie Mitchell. Boo Mitchell owns the iconic Royal Studio in Memphis.
During his time at Royal Studios, Burnside recorded four more songs, one being a tribute to his dear friend Buddy. The songs that Garry and Buddy recorded in Ripley are currently being mixed and mastered by Mitchell and will be available for sale or download before the end of the year.
Burnside and his band, The Garry Burnside Band also took advantage of the studio time at Royal and recorded another whole CD. Both CDs are set to be released at the same time.