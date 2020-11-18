Local veterans gathered at the Tippah County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day parade. Well-wishers drove from First Baptist church around the square to salute our local heroes.
Celebrating our veterans: A Veterans Day parade was held on the Square in Ripley
dpannell
