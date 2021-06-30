Hello. Thank you for taking time out to read about Chalybeate and Walnut. I hope everyone had a great weekend? Once again, the weather was outstanding for people to get out and enjoy!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. What is harder to catch the faster you run? Your breath! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts. This week’s Chalybeate history lesson comes from Genette McKinney, she wrote the following:
“Thinking back to what Chalybeate was like when I was in the school, it was very different than it is now. Grades 1-7 were in the building where the Headstart was for many years. The cafeteria was at the high school where the elementary school is now, at lunch time we walked over there to enjoy our school lunch. At recess, we were allowed to go downtown. We could get an ice cream cone for a nickel, if you had a nickel. I can remember a barber shop, two grocery stores, and a drug store with a post office inside. There was a smaller building beside the grocery store that housed the library. At one time there was a creamy station. I would take a can of cream on the school bus and go back before school was out to pick up the can and pay for the cream. The cream was taken to a cheese factory.”
Thank you Genette for your reflections of Chalybeate. Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive.
Also, I am looking for people to help me find the locations of where things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers, stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Let’s continue to remember that things are still busy in the Walnut area. I saw Mr. Quinn working around the gym the other day. He told me he was working on an outside sand volleyball court. I am so proud of our school. We need to understand what great possibilities are ahead for our great town. We are about to see great times in Walnut. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town’s home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Please keep my mother, Tommye Watson, in your prayers along with Chris Wilbanks, Dennis Grisham, Kay Richardson, Jean Mathis, Donald Crum, and Dale Clifton. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.