I hope everyone had a great weekend? The weather was nice. Everyone is getting ready for May 2021. Time is flying by!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Why did the man run around his bed? To catch up on his sleep! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing Chalybeate history facts in this weekly column. So, if you know a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts: Did you know that in 1957, Chalybeate school consolidated with Walnut and today it only serves ages kindergarten through the eighth grade.
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people that will start sharing Chalybeate History! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Wanted to say, “Great Job!” and “Congratulations” again to Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, Gabe McElwain, and T.J. Colom who all qualified in two different events each for the 2A State Championship in Track and Field. Madi Kate Vuncannon and Gabe McElwain both won the 3200m at North Half while placing second in the 800m and 1600m. T. J. Colom qualified for state competition in the 300m hurdles by placing second, and the long jump by placing fourth. Keep up the great work! I’m so proud of all the students at Walnut Attendance Center. The faculty and staff are doing a great job promoting leadership to our future leaders. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.