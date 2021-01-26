Hope you are having a great week so far? Can you believe ait, the weekend is almost here?
Are you ready for the joke of the week? What did the pencil sharpener say to the pencil? Stop going in circles and get to the point! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, it’s been a very busy week around Chalybeate. Congratulations to the Chalybeate Lady Warriors who won the Tippah County Junior High Tournament. The Lady Warriors have won 4 of the last 5 tournaments. Way to go girls! I’m so proud of them. Congratulations to coach Matt Wilbanks on a job well-done.
Well, as of this week no one has qualified for mayor or Board of Alderman in Chalybeate. So, that means until then, Jimmy Nowell, Jim Jackson, Douglas Jackson, Jerry Crawford and myself will continue to serve our wonderful community.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Things are heating up in the town election. Several people have qualified at their chance to run for mayor and Board of Alderman positions. Walnut, is sitting in the right place for so much growth. With the location of our town, we should start seeing several industries and fast-food chains coming to our town in the near future. If they only knew what kind of honest, hardworking people live in Walnut, they would be quicker. I’m so proud of Walnut. Keep growing!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.