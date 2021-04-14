I hope everyone had a great weekend? I had the honor of talking with Troy Shaw and grandson, Wesley Cox the other evening at a visitation at Charity Church. We all just laughed about the good ole days and shared wonderful memories of our high school days. It was great seeing them!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Why did the football coach go to the bank? He wanted to get his quarter back! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. If you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts. Did you when J. Finch Ray recognized the need for a school in the area and he set out to obtain excellent teachers. He and other town leaders developed a stock company and sold shares to finance the school.
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Congratulations! To the Walnut Wildcats Lady softball team on their new score board. Special thanks to Jim Jackson of Duncan’s Pharmacy and David Hopper of State Farm Insurance. We appreciate your support!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.