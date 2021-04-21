I hope everyone had a great weekend?
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Do you know why you can’t get your computer to work? Because the mouse keeps eating it up! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts: Did you when J. Finch Ray sold shares to finance the school. They named the school Chalybeate Springs Institute.
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people who will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it!
We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store. Speaking of making history, the other evening I had the honor of watching Addy Hicks play baseball for the first time for the Chalybeate Warriors!
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Wanted to say, “Great Job!” to Tab Sim’s class for building a couple of new life guard chairs for the town pool. They look sharp! Also, I had the chance to see the new softball score board and it looks great as well. The coaching staff have done a lot of work on the softball field. Keep up the great work!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.