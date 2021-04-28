I hope everyone had a great weekend? The weather sure has been crazy! One day we are having spring and then the next day, winter! I will be so proud when summertime gets here.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. What do you call a boy named Lee that no one talks to? Lonely! Did you get it? I hope so. Well,
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. If you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts. Did you know that Chalybeate Springs Institute operated under that name until 1900, when it became Chalybeate Springs High School.
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people who will start sharing some Chalybeate History! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Wanted to say, “Great Job!” and “Congratulations!” to Coach Quinn and the Walnut Archery Team on another state championship! Keep up the great work! I’m so proud of all the students at Walnut Attendance Center. The faculty and staff are doing a great job promoting leadership into a future leaders of our county. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.