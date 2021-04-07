I hope everyone had a great weekend and enjoyed spending time in worship on Easter Sunday and enjoyed your family time. What a beautiful Easter weekend. It was a little cool but a nice weekend. Hey, but guess what? We are in spring and summer is just around the corner. Like, I mentioned last week please remember during these weather conditions always stay safe and alert.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? How do baseball players stay cool? They sit next to the fans! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts. Did you know the first school in Chalybeate was founded in 1889 when J. Finch Ray recognized the need for a school in the area and he set out to obtain excellent teachers?
Please help me. I am looking forward to people sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Walnut was very busy this past weekend, people were out enjoying their Saturday and their Easter weekend. I was so proud to see Shopezy observing Easter Sunday, by allowing the store to be closed so the employees can spend time with their families. Way to go, Mr. Jimmy!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
