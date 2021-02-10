Well, we made it again to another Wednesday. Wow, this month is flying by and I can’t wait to see spring arrive.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? What kind of lighting did Noah use for the ark? The answer is Floodlights! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start sharing Chalybeate history in this new column. If you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Let’s see who can get this history question correct. The word Chalybeate is a Latin word that means what? Your answer should have been full of iron. I am looking forward to hearing all your Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Well, the election is on. Several people have qualified for office. Remember, when you run for an office, you are doing it to better your town and not for self-promotion. Is it about what can you do for the town? How can you help the town reach the desire businesses? How can you help the town bring in more fast-food restaurants that will create jobs for our young people? Being elected to an office is all about the town! Walnut is growing and needs to continue to grow. When our children graduate, they need options to keep them at home, when jobs can be created now for them. Just a little thought!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.