Wow, this month is flying by and after the week and weekend we had of cold weather, I can’t wait to see spring arrive.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? How is an English teacher like a judge? They both give out sentences! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start printing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this new column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more history facts. Did you know that Chalybeate once had a bank? It was called the Chalybeate Bank. The bank operated for a number of years, but it was forced to close down during The Depression.
I am looking forward to all the people who will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Well, I went to pay my gas bill the other day and noticed that you are now able to go inside the town hall to pay. I did and let me tell you it’s very nice inside. The Town of Walnut has a very nice, up-to-date town hall that they should be very proud of. If you get a chance go inside and look around it will amaze you and while you are there, you can go ahead and pay your utility bill as well.
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.