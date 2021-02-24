Wow! What a week in Chalybeate. It was very cold and snow and ice covered the ground and roads. This will be a winter storm that will go down in the history book of Chalybeate. I know you have been hearing me say this a lot, but I can’t wait to see spring arrive.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? What is a cheerleaders favorite food? Cheerios! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start sharing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this column. So, if you have historical information that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some Chalybeate history facts. Chalybeate’s beginnings stemmed from the community called Jonesborough, which was founded prior to 1840. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I went riding around Walnut during the past few days and with all the snow and ice and the extreme traveling conditions. I saw something that I haven’t seen in a while: Blue Sky was closed, Subway was closed, and even Shopezy was closed. I know there was other places closed as well, but it has been a long time since the town was completely closed. Of course, I’m still young, but I probably would guess the last time everything was closed was Ice Storm 94.
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.