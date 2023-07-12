I hope everyone had a great week! The heat continues to be rough on us this summer. Please everyone take care of yourself. Also, let check on our neighbors to make sure they are doing well. Are you ready for the joke of the week? What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved. Did you get it? Did you know at one time Chalybeate was a very busy town? People would travel and trade with all the businesses and gas stations. Chalybeate had a lot to offer our community, and we still do. We have several churches, a country store, a library, and an outstanding school. We are so blessed to have so much history in our little town. I miss the good old days. I’m trying to keep Chalybeate alive with a little small country store. People just need to take advantage of it and use it more. Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Please share it! Here’s a reminder, please continue to support the businesses we have now and plus visit our library. Let me keep reminding you the Chalybeate Library needs to be used and supported. Go check out a book today! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.

