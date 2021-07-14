Hello. Thank you for taking time out to read about Chalybeate and Walnut. I hope everyone had a great weekend?
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Why was the broom late? It over swept! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I have started publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts: Did you know that early physicians in Jonesborough and Chalybeate were Dr. A.W. Whitten, Dr. A.J. Whitner, Dr. Hughey Giles, Dr. G.W. Scalley, Dr. E.J. Green, and Dr. J.W. McIntyre?
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people that will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive.
Also, I am looking for people to help me find the locations of where things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers, stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Let’s continue to remember that things are still busy are the Walnut area. I saw where more work is being done on the future Jack’s restaurant. Also, I know there is work going on at the Walnut gym. I can’t wait to see the new remodel in person! Walnut is seeing so much construction growth. We need to understand what great possibilities are ahead for our great town. We are about to see great times in Walnut. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town’s home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Please keep my mother, Tommye Watson in your prayers along with Chris Wilbanks, Dennis Grisham, Kay Richardson, Jean Mathis, Donald Crum, and Dale Clifton. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.