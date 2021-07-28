Hello, Thank you, for taking time out to read about Chalybeate and Walnut. I hope everyone had a great weekend?
Chalybeate has been busy this past several weeks. People are working out in their yards, remodeling their houses and enjoying summer.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. What kind of lights did Noah use for the ark? Floodlights! Did you get it? I hope so.
The country store in Chalybeate is the meeting place. I got to see Dora Casner the other day. She is doing well. I talked with Travis Drewery on the phone as well, and he is resting well after his surgery. I can’t wait to see him up and back around the country store soon.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I have started publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can share with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts: Did you know in the days of Chalybeate High School, they had a newspaper called the District Sparkler?
Please help me. I am looking forward to hearing from all the people that will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive.
Also, I am looking for people to help me find the locations of where things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers, stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches and your local country store in Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Let’s continue to remember that things are still busy in the Walnut area. The new Jack’s restaurant is coming along well. If you haven’t drove by to see it, do so. We need to understand what great possibilities are ahead for our great town. We are about to see great times in Walnut. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town’s home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Please keep my mother, Tommye Watson, in your prayers along with Travis Drewery, Chris Wilbanks, Dennis Grisham, Kay Richardson, Jean Mathis, Donald Crum and Dale Clifton in our thoughts and prayers as well. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.