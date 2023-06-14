Are you ready for the joke of the week? Why did the robber take a bath before he stole from the bank? He wanted to make a clean get away! Did you get it? I hope so. Since we have been talking about the library, did you know in 1951 some of the energetic, far-sighted members of the Chalybeate Women’s Club suggested a public library as a project. It was an idea that many approved. Committees were appointed, they made inquiry at Corinth and Tupelo libraries of how to get started. We are so blessed to have so much history in our little town. I miss the good old days. I’m trying to keep Chalybeate alive with a little small country store. People just need to take advantage of it and use it more. Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Please share it! Here’s a reminder, please continue to support the businesses we have now and plus visit our library. Let me keep reminding you the Chalybeate Library needs to be used and supported. Go check out a book today! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.

