Are you ready for the joke of the week? Why did the robber take a bath before he stole from the bank? He wanted to make a clean get away! Did you get it? I hope so. Since we have been talking about the library, did you know in 1951 some of the energetic, far-sighted members of the Chalybeate Women’s Club suggested a public library as a project. It was an idea that many approved. Committees were appointed, they made inquiry at Corinth and Tupelo libraries of how to get started. We are so blessed to have so much history in our little town. I miss the good old days. I’m trying to keep Chalybeate alive with a little small country store. People just need to take advantage of it and use it more. Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Please share it! Here’s a reminder, please continue to support the businesses we have now and plus visit our library. Let me keep reminding you the Chalybeate Library needs to be used and supported. Go check out a book today! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Wow! Summer time for the kids is flying by fast. They either have a workout day planned or a sporting event to go to. Hey! If the kids love it, then I love it. Please remember we need to support all our local, home-owned businesses in Walnut. We must keep Walnut alive and well. Keep up the great work. There are so much great things happening around Walnut. Walnut, MS is a great place to live, work, and play. What is coming next to Walnut? Stay tuned to find out. We are about to see great times in Walnut. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families dealing with sickness and deaths, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.
