I hope everyone had a great weekend? I hope you enjoyed your Memorial Day weekend as well? Once again, the weather was outstanding for people to get out and enjoy!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. What did the laundryman say to the impatient customer? Keep your shirt on! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts: This week’s facts again came in from Joe Skinner, thanks for helping me. Did you know that J.F. Ray had a saddle and harness shop at the place where Chalybeate Baptist Church is now located and also to add to that he had a tanyard back of what is now the school gymnasium?
Please help me. I am looking forward to all the people that will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Summertime is here for all the children. Walnut is a busy place right now with all the camps, the summer practices, the summer league games, and so much more is happening. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town's home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Please keep my mother, Tommye Watson in your prayers along with Chris Wilbanks, who had back surgery this past week. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.