Are you ready for the joke of the week? What did the stamp say to the envelope? Stick with me and we will go places! Did you get it? I hope so. Since it's summer time, I can remember back in the days when all of us Chalybeate kids used to start out early in the morning on our bikes and we rode for miles. Of course, back in our days, we didn't have cell phones and our parents would have to call around the neighbors houses to check and see if they have seen us come through their yards. What has happened to the good old summer time days? I believe each kid needs to get outside more and understand the meaning of enjoying life. We are so blessed to have so much history in our little town. I miss the good old days. I’m trying to keep Chalybeate alive with a little small country store. People just need to take advantage of it and use it more. Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Please share it! Here’s a reminder, please continue to support the businesses we have now and plus visit our library. Let me keep reminding you the Chalybeate Library needs to be used and supported. Go check out a book today! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.

