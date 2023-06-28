Well, I hope everyone is recovering from the storm we had on Sunday night. I know I have been seeing a lot of people cleaning up around their homes. I’m so proud no one was seriously injured during the storms. I love our little community because people come together and help one another. Are you ready for the joke of the week? Why did Mickey Mouse take a trip into space? He wanted to find Pluto! Did you know at one time the children around Chalybeate enjoyed having two country stores, F.A. Barnes store and Joe McMillin country store? I can remember getting candy from both places. The children around Chalybeate enjoyed our summer break from school by hanging out in downtown Chalybeate. We are so blessed to have so much history in our little town. I miss the good old days. I’m trying to keep Chalybeate alive with a little small country store. People just need to take advantage of it and use it more. Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me to share weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate. Please share it! Here’s a reminder, please continue to support the businesses we have now and plus visit our library. Let me keep reminding you the Chalybeate Library needs to be used and supported. Go check out a book today! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 110 to 115 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
