Hello. Thank you for taking time out to read about Chalybeate and Walnut. I hope everyone had a great weekend? Once again, the weather was outstanding for people to get out and enjoy!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. What is an insect’s favorite sport? Cricket! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. If you have a little bit of history that you can start sharing with me for my column, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here are some more Chalybeate history facts: Did you know that Henry Luftenberg operated the harness and saddle shop and Alexandria McKenzie operated the tanyard.
Please help me. I am looking forward to talking with all the people that will start sharing some Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Also, I am looking for people to help me with old locations of where things used to be. I am working on a project for the town, like a tour with markers stating what used to be housed in that location. I need you to bring your memory to life. Always remember to continue to support your local school, churches, and your local country store in Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Got to see my buddy Brian Quinn at the park the other evening, Quinn and Jim Jackson are coaches for the Duncan’s Pharmacy team. We had a good time. We laughed and were talking about the good old days. It’s great seeing everyone at the ballpark again and hearing the sounds of the fans cheering on their family members. Great times are happening in Walnut. Get out and enjoy what Walnut has to offer! Please remember, Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town's home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Please keep my mother, Tommye Watson in your prayers along with Chris Wilbanks, who had back surgery this past week. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.