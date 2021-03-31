I hope everyone had a great weekend and hope you are enjoying your Wednesday? Wow! We have been experiencing some stranger weather here lately. One day it’s raining, next day extremely warm, then cool, and then storms. Hey, but guess what? We are in spring! Please remember during these weather conditions always stay safe and alert.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? What animal is best at hitting a baseball? A bat! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts. Did you know the first school in Chalybeate was founded in 1889? I am looking forward to all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Walnut was very busy this past weekend. People were out enjoying their Saturday. I had the honor of meeting up with Jimmy Taylor at Shopezy. He was telling me that he and Dr. Taylor are enjoying retirement. Mr. Jimmy made a comment that he was working more since he retired. They are working around their home, farm, and enjoying family time.
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.