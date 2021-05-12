I hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day weekend? In spite of all the rain, it was still a day to cherish time with our Mothers or reflect on the wonderful memories.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Why do bicycles fall over? Because they are two-tired! Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me weekly, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping of your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts: The town of Chalybeate was a very thriving community for many years, and at one time the town had a boarding house for teachers of the school and for persons wanting to drink the spring water.
Please help me. I am looking forward to speaking with all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Looks like some dirt work has started on the new Jack’s coming to Walnut. We all need to remember that Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town's home-owned businesses.
I know the kids are excited because the sound of cheers coming from bleachers will be returning to the park this week for summer park league! Have fun and be safe! Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.