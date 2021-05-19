I hope everyone had a great weekend? The weather was nice! I had the honor of being at the zoo this past week for our church trip. We really enjoyed ourselves, it was a great day of food, fun, and fellowship!
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one. Why don’t traffic lights ever go swimming? Because they take too long to change! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this weekly column. So, if you have history that you can start sharing with me, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate History facts: The town of Chalybeate was a very thriving community for many years, the boarding house was operated by Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Bobo and later by Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Bobo.
Please help me. I am looking forward to talking with all the people who will start sharing Chalybeate history! Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Looks like more dirt work is being done on the new Jack’s coming to Walnut. Oh, how sweet it is to hear the sounds of cheers and laughter at the Walnut Park. The summer park league has begun and it just feels great to be back. We all need to remember that Walnut is going to be a growing place in the next few years! We need to support our town's home-owned businesses. Let’s continue to grow Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.