Wow! What a crazy weather week in Chalybeate. It was very cold and snow and ice covered the ground and roads last week and now this week, we are having spring like weather. Only in Mississippi.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it goes. Let’s see how many get this one? When is a baby good at basketball? When it’s dribbling! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate is full of history. I need your help. I would like to start publishing a little bit of Chalybeate history in this new column. If you have interesting historical facts that you can start sharing with, please do so by calling me at the office or dropping off your knowledge at the little country store in Chalybeate.
Here’s some more Chalybeate history facts. Chalybeate’s beginnings stemmed from the community call Jonesborough, did you know that Jonesborough ceased to exist shortly after the Civil War, when the merchants in the town were unable to compete with newer and larger stores located a short distance away in Chalybeate.
I am looking forward to all the people who will start sharing their history. Please share it! We need to keep our historical town alive. Support your local school, churches, and your local country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I went riding around Walnut during the past few days and it was great seeing all the businesses back open and recovering from last week’s tough winter weather. I would like to congratulate the Walnut Wildcats and the Lady Wildcats basketball teams on a great season. Great things ahead for Walnut. Keep growing, Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.