Well, it’s almost the weekend once again. I hope everyone is having a great Wednesday?
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Why did the man run around his bed? To catch up on his sleep! Did you get it? I hope so.
What another great week in Chalybeate. Chalybeate School is gearing up for Harvest Festival 2020. It’s going to be a little different this year, but the kids and teachers are all excited to get started and continue to do what they do best, help Chalybeate School! If you haven’t been by the school, you need to check out all the remodeling going on. Great things are happening at Chalybeate School!
Well, let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. This is Walnut High School’s homecoming week. There have been a lot of busy days around the school. I know the kids are enjoying this week’s activities. I really did when I went to school there. If you haven’t noticed while you have been in Walnut, the dirt work for the foundation for the new Mi Pueblo’s restaurant has begun. Walnut is growing! More great exciting news to come soon.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Everyone please continues to remember Ronnie Jones, Jerry Alsup, Marshall Mullins and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the me at 662-837-8111.