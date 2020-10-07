It’s Wednesday again! What a nice weekend we had. The weather was outstanding and people were taking advantage of the day throughout Chalybeate and Walnut.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Here it is. Why don’t traffic lights ever go swimming? Because they take too long to change! Did you get it? I hope so. I love the joke of the week. It gets the mind working.
Chalybeate School is gearing up for harvest festival time. This past weekend kids were already selling products and merchandise for the school. I love to see the community come together to help the school. Chalybeate School has a lot of history inside the walls that needs to be told. The teachers and students work so very hard in the month of October to make sure the harvest festival is successful. Each and every year, it continues to get greater and greater.
I also saw where work is already being done on the parking lot at the new Chalybeate building, where we will be voting soon. This was a very busy week and weekend around Chalybeate.
Charity Church held a work day and so many people came out to help get the grounds and church looking great.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I had the honor of speaking with Linda Barnes, secretary at Walnut High School. She is always a joy to speak with.
I saw many grills going in Walnut. The parents and students trying to raise money for the Chalybeate School harvest festival were selling hamburgers and other items.
The progress still is going forward on the new Mi Pubelo that will be coming soon. They are continuing to work on the foundation. It will not be long, we can enjoy.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut communities. Everyone please continues to remember Ronnie Jones, Jerry Alsup, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Melinda Crum, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family. Continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call 662-837-8111.