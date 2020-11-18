Chickasaw Nation Daughters of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the graves of unknown Union soldiers on Jackson Street in Ripley this Veterans Day. Members present were Kate De Paul, Regent ; Anne Cross, Janie Craig, Cathy Duncan, Barbara Storey, Beth Kuykendall with grandson Cayson, and property owner Linda Tutor.
Chickasaw Nation DAR honors unknown Union soldiers
