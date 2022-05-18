I was asked by Evie Storey, Director of Marketing & Special Events for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, to serve on the Advisory Board for the Ripley Boys & Girls Club recently. What an honor. I am a huge fan of Boys & Girls Club because of the opportunities it provides for young people. I first became familiar with Boys & Girls Club about twenty years ago, back when I was a teacher in Florida. Many of my students were Club members, attending every day after school. It occurred to me that many local people are not familiar with this wonderful youth organization, so I decided to use my column this week to familiarize my readers with Boys & Girls Club.
The Ripley Club is a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, which has a mission to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley, and New Albany. The organization is made up of a Corporate and Advisory Board of Directors. The local Advisory Board is led by President James Storey and provides support, ideas, and volunteers to the Club. The Club is led by Unit Director Latoya Franklin. To become involved, contact Franklin at 662-837-9809.
Many of our local youth are positively impacted through their involvement in Ripley Boys & Girls Club. Andrew Dixon was named Youth of the Year for the Ripley Boys & Girls Club in March. His mother enrolled both he and his sister in 2019 because they had no relatives in North Mississippi to stay with after school, while his mother worked. At first, Andrew was reluctant to attend, but his mother explained how many famous people attended the Club and the impact it had on their lives. After a few weeks of attending, Andrew grasped what his mother had told him and saw the benefits of the Club.
The Ripley Club, located inside the Ripley Elementary School, provides many fun and educational activities after school and assists youth with homework. With the diverse makeup of the Club, Andrew met kids from different ethnicities and established friendships.
Andrew said, "It’s hard coming to a place where you don’t know anyone or have family; but the Club kids were nice. We hit it off quickly. Now, I have lifetime friends." By being able to talk to other young men his age who experience some of the same things, Andrew can share and discuss his feelings and ideas at his local Club.
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi keeps activity fees low so that all children can attend. Contributions by generous companies, foundations, and individuals are each essential lifelines for providing promise to youth. The Ripley community just completed their 2022 Annual Campaign, and, once again, was recognized for securing the greatest percentage of perspective donors and raising over $58,000.
Next up for the Club is the summertime favorite: Dance Like the Stars. This gala event allows a local volunteer to put on their dancing shoes for a great cause by agreeing to learn a ballroom dance routine and raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. The Ripley Club has held the title of Grand Champion for the past two years, with both Lisa Settlemires and Miriam Anderson being named winners by raising more than $50,000. The 2022 Dancer will be announced in the upcoming weeks. For more about this event, please visit http://www.bgcnms.org.
Sadly, there isn’t much for our youth to do in Ripley. The Boys & Girls Club provides our youth with a positive and safe environment where they can make friends and learn new things while having fun. Club programs help develop physical fitness, reduce stress, and promote a positive use of leisure time, appreciation for the environment, and interpersonal skills. Jessye Norman said, “It takes a caring community to raise a child that will be a whole person and a contributing citizen.” Please let our Ripley Boys & Girls Club know how much you appreciate their investment in our children by donating to their cause.