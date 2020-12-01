ASHLAND • The 5th Annual Country Christmas Bazaar in Ashland is scheduled Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday. Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds Agri-Center on Hwy 5 North. Over 20 vendors will offer fantastic items for your Christmas gift shopping. All vendors and customers will be required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and at vendor tables.
The bazaar was started in 2016 by the Benton County Farmers Market. Janet Jones, manager of the market, wanted a way to showcase the many talented crafters and artisans in the area when the market is not open. In 2017, the Department of Agriculture and Commerce recognized Arts/ Crafts as a qualified category for all State Certified Markets.
There will be many vendors with all handmade/crafted items. No resale is allowed. Gifts for your holiday gift-giving range from sewing/textiles, paintings, ornaments, wreaths, candles, body products, woodcrafts for inside and out, jewelry, photography, baked goods ... the list goes on and on.
Again this year, a Chinese Auction will take place with all proceeds going to Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue. Tickets are purchased and placed in a box beside each gift you hope to win. Saturday, a drawing for each gift will be will be done and winner of that gift notified. All the great prizes are donated by individuals and businesses.
Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue is a blessing to our four-legged friends here in Benton County. They administer much needed medical needs for all the dogs/cats that are abandoned and mistreated from this area.