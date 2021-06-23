Sisters Janet Marie Alberson and Gladys Jane Hopkins celebrated simultaneous wedding anniversaries on June 12. The sisters and their spouses, who were married in a double wedding ceremony, have been married for 50 years.
Janet Marie Grammer and Johnny Norman Alberson were married in the Ashland area. Together they have raised five children. They have three son-in-laws, two daughter-in-laws, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In the double ceremony, Gladys Jane Grammer was wed to Donald Ray Hopkins. Together, the couple has raised two children. They have one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The Albersons and the Hopkins will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their immediate family Saturday, June 26 at Friendship Church in Ashland at 11 a.m.