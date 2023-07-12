Hillsides and roadsides are covered in large yellow flowers at Molass Pass in the Southern Rocky Mountains about seven miles from Silverton, Colorado. Closer inspection proves that the flowers are really just dandelions with blossoms three times as large as those in Mississippi.
By Patsy Bowden McCrory
Special to the Southern Sentinel
Both dandelions and purslane (a form of moss rose) grow in abundance on the rocks of the mountains of Colorado. Both not only require little topsoil to grow, but both are edible.
Mollass Pass has a rest stop and viewing area overlooking both Little and Large Molass Lakes in what was a major mining area from the 1800s.
As my husband, my sister, and I drove through the Southern Rockies of Colorado the last week in June, we noticed vibrant yellow blossoms along the steep mountain roadsides. Upon closer inspection at a rest stop at Molass Pass seven miles from Silverton, Colorado, we discovered those flowers were actually dandelions with blossoms three times larger than those in Mississippi.
Most Mississippians consider them to be weeds that ruin yards with invasive roots that steal water and smother out yard grasses. Grass killers are often sprayed on the intrusive weeds to kill them.
According to online sources, instead of spraying toxic weedkillers, it is suggested that people make dandelion tea or eat them raw or cooked. Every part of the dandelion is edible and is rich in Vitamins A, C, K, E, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and B Vitamins. Leaves are great in salads, stir fry, or soups. Flowers can be eaten raw, breaded, or fried. The blossoms can be used to make wine or syrup. The root can be dried and roasted to make a coffee substitute or can be added to any recipe that calls for root vegetables.
Another edible plant is purslane (portuloca oleracea) a succulent in the moss rose family. It likes to grow wild in driveway cracks here. A pink-flowering version was growing beside the dandelions on tops of crumbling rocks throughout the Colorado Rockies. Both can survive with little topsoil. It has a sour, salt-and-peppery taste similar to spinach. It can be used in all the ways leafy green vegetables are used. Leaves and stems can be eaten raw or cooked. Just do not cook them too long, or they can become slimy.
Regardless of their food value, their beauty is a wonderful addition to the splendor of the snow-capped mountains in the distance and the Little and Large Molass Lakes of Molass Pass—a verdant surprise in the midst of the rocky outcroppings of former mining operations of the 1800s.
Molass Pass is on Highway 550 in San Juan County and is the last pass of the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Race in May when bike riders race the 1800's steam locomotive train that runs from Durango to Silverton.
Another interesting mining town is Ouray north of Silverton on what is known as the Million Dollar Highway for 25 rich miles. In the spring waterfalls abound from the melting snow of the mountains. They even have tunnels constructed over the highway to allow waterfalls to cascade over the top of the road.
“Rock Hounds” have found examples of many precious stones in the rocky streams running through the mountains: aventurine, quartz, peridot, ruby, raspberry quartz, topaz, rose quartz, crystal points, sapphire, obsidian, smokey quartz, moonstone, amethyst, emerald, flourite, sodafite, calcite, citrine, pyrite, and garnet. A miniature sluice is located at Silverton stocked with many precious stones like the early miners would have found. Customers can practice sifting for stones in the running water of that miniature sluice.
The best part of the trip was the temperature: 58 degrees in the mornings to 65 degrees in the hottest part of the day with no humidity. At home in Mississippi, folks were facing heat indexes over 100 degrees with 97 per cent humidity.
After returning, I question now whether my husband should be spraying our lawn to get rid of the beautiful dandelions and purslane.
