As my husband, my sister, and I drove through the Southern Rockies of Colorado the last week in June, we noticed vibrant yellow blossoms along the steep mountain roadsides. Upon closer inspection at a rest stop at Molass Pass seven miles from Silverton, Colorado, we discovered those flowers were actually dandelions with blossoms three times larger than those in Mississippi.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you