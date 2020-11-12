RIPLEY – An event aimed at improving the health and well being of senior citizens in Tippah County is set next week. The annual Senior Citizen's Appreciation Day will be Thursday, Nov. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Tippah County Fairgrounds.
This year’s Senior Citizen's Appreciation Day will be a drive-thru event due to COVID-19 restrictions and will not feature a program or a health fair as in year's past. Instead seniors will receive goodie bags and sack lunches as they drive thru the fairgrounds. Some items included in the goodie bags are hand sanitizer, masks, and little happies. Lunches will include a sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
"We want to recognize and show appreciation for the value and contribution Tippah County Senior Citizens have made to home, family and society," said Karen Yancey of the Tippah County Hospital.
The hospital along with Diversicare, Food Giant, Kindred at Home, Legacy Hospice, Med Supply Plus, Ripley Main Street, Southern Sentinel, The Peoples Bank, Tippah County Extension Service, and WR Community Services are sponsoring this year's event.