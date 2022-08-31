Robots are cool. Flying robots? Even cooler. Put these two cool things together and you have a drone.
A drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS. The term “drone” usually refers to any unpiloted aircraft. Sometimes referred to as “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles" (UAVs), these crafts can carry out an impressive range of tasks, ranging from military operations to package delivery. Drones can be as large as an aircraft or as small as the palm of your hand.
Tim Jackson has been interested in piloting a drone for years. Finally, the technology and price point have become attainable for the average individual. He purchased a DJI Air 2S. It gives professional quality video and still pictures, but it is marketed and sold as a consumer rated product. In short, one gets professional features at a consumer market price.
I was curious about why Tim enjoys using his drone.
“We live in a beautiful part of the country,” Tim said. “Our mind and eyes become accustomed to seeing the same things on a daily basis. Our daily drive to work or school. The same scenes to the gas station or grocery store become mundane. We become numb to our surroundings. When we are able to see the familiar in a completely different way, we can truly appreciate the beauty and interesting features of what lies before us every day.”
Tim surprised me by sending me drone photos of Seersucker Hall. I was delighted! I was well-familiar with drone photography because FGG and I hire drone photographers regularly to photograph and video our real estate listings for sale in Florida, but I hadn't met anyone here in Ripley who had a drone, until now. Here are the drone shots that Tim took of Seersucker Hall and of Ripley. Aren’t they cool? He sent some great videos, too!
For local history buffs, I would be remiss if I did not take the opportunity to provide a little background regarding our historic home, which we have dubbed Seersucker Hall, after our Florida Real Estate company (Seersucker Properties). The Haynes House was built circa 1887. Its architectural design is that of an American Foursquare, which was popular in the early 1900's. The hallmarks of the style include a basically square, boxy design, two-and-one-half stories high, usually with four large, boxy rooms to a floor (with the exception of the attic floor, which typically has only one or two rooms), a center dormer, and a large front porch with wide stairs.
What I do know about the history of our home is limited. Many of the older generation who still live here in town have entered our home and recall “having their pictures made” as children in our guest room, which, at one time, was a photo studio. The home sits on a double lot. There was a storm shelter under where our current fountain now stands. The home fell into a state of disrepair for many years, until the previous owners, Mike and Sandra Love, purchased the home and renovated it to perfection, all the way to the foundation and studs, back in 2005. They spared no expense in the renovation, intending this to be their “forever home” together. It truly is like a brand new house inside with all the upgrades, yet the original floors, pocket doors, and even original bricks from the old foundation, re-used on the patios and in the three fireplace surrounds, give it all the character one would expect from a historic home. A back porch was added, as well as a three-car garage, with an apartment above it. Sadly, Mr. Love passed away in a car accident shortly after most of the work was completed. FGG and I purchased the home from Mrs. Love last year, and have cherished every moment spent here.
You knew you weren’t getting out of this column without The Little Mrs. FGG’s commentary about how drone photography applies to life. It was awe-inspiring to see our home from a new perspective. It made me think about how there is more than one way to look at the same thing. I looked at the panoramic drone photo of the town surrounding our home, and, from this unique perspective, I started thinking about all the people bustling around inside the buildings who had no idea that the drone was capturing these unique images as they went about their usual routines. I found myself thinking about perspective.
Sometimes, we can be quick to judge a person or situation based solely on what we see, but we need to remember that what we see is filtered by our own personal biases and assumptions. Just as the drone footage reveals a higher perspective of things we see every day, let's consider that there might be a higher perspective we can take before we are quick to pass judgment. It can help to take a step back, take a deep breath, and give others the benefit of the doubt before we say or do something we might regret later by rushing to a quick judgment about something they say or do.
Be the drone. Pause. Reach for the highest perspective. Everyone is just doing the best they can, and to consider “the bigger picture” before we speak or act can save us heartache and regret. Maybe you are feuding with family members over situations that could’ve been prevented if the parties involved had shifted their perspective. I know that there are some things that are unforgivable, but I know that there are also a lot of foolish reasons we argue with family, which can result in wasting years being angry due to lack of perspective. If you can find it in your heart to elevate your perspective before getting upset, maybe it’s time to reconsider past actions and make amends. Be kind, always.
If you are interested in learning more about hiring Tim Jackson as a drone photographer/videographer, please email him at: wecandrone21@gmail.com.
