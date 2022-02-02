Two things happened this week that were not fun.
1. I slipped in my leopard print feet pajamas last Wednesday and (rather ungracefully, but quite dramatically) took a tumble down the main staircase (while holding an open travel cup of coffee). Hope was working in our house that day, heard the tumble, and came running to help me. She took good care of me, calming me down and getting me ice packs while I sat on the bottom step and cried from the shock of it, pain in my wrists/back/elbow. Nothing is broken (whew!), but I’m banged up and sore.
2. Another reason for all the tears was that I love our foster cats so much, but cannot keep them inside, due to sever allergies. Hope gave us a wonderful Goldendoodle we named Muppet. Every time we let Muppet outside to do her business, she plays with the four foster cats. I wanted her to have a friend to play with inside. I researched hypoallergenic cat breeds extensively and finally decided that, if we were going to try having a cat inside that wouldn’t trigger my asthma, it would have to be a Siberian.
It’s VERY challenging to find Siberian cats. They’re just not that available in the US. They’re not just allergy-friendly, but are known to have dog-like temperaments, and, I thought, Muppet would enjoy a "dogcat" friend.
Now, before the judgment starts for me not trying to adopt from a shelter or rescue: I scoured the country online for hypoallergenic cats needing homes, and I am limited as to what cat breeds I can keep in the house so that I don't DIE from an asthma attack, and Siberians are just not available very often through rescues.
I am just sharing what happened to me so that someone else does not get scammed. I publicly advocate for and have written a past column about animal welfare, and I support, raise funds for, and foster animals from local rescues. I know: "adopt, don't shop," unless you will die from allergies and cannot find breeds to adopt that won’t kill you. We have fostered 5 pets this year alone through local rescues, and we have had to keep them outside in our heated/cooled pet apartment in the garage. So, I got excited about having a cat inside for the first time in my life that wouldn't potentially kill me!
I hoped to adopt a retired breeding cat and I posted my inquiry on Facebook in several groups, seeking help, after my search left me catless. We were approached via messenger by a stranger here on Facebook when I posted I was looking for cats, and that’s how we found this breeder. This Facebook "friend" of the breeder, a stranger to us, had a suspicious profile with only two dogs on it and no personal info, almost as if it was a dummy account. Gave us her “friend’s” number. She said these rare cats weren’t listed anywhere yet and she was giving them away. Who knows: they could be the same person. After a few texts of pictures texted to us of three gorgeous cats she was giving away and a phone call, we decided to adopt two of the three and began making arrangements for FGG to go to Wisconsin to get the cats this weekend. I was beyond excited and stunned at our good luck. It seemed to good to be true!
If it seems too good to be true, guess what? It probably is.
FGG is a lot smarter than I am. He Googled the lady who was supposedly GIVING us two beautiful cats for FREE is on the 2017 Horrible Hundred Breeders list for Humane Society of America for unsanitary conditions, overpowering ammonia smell from urine that made the investigator pass out, and sick dogs not getting vet attention.
Nothing this "dog breeder-turned-cat-breeder" was saying added up. We trusted our instincts that something was not right and averted being scammed. I cannot put this breeder on blast because the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (WI) is investigating. This breeder, it turns out, is a convicted felon.
I’ve since learned that the scam is: the pet is offered cheap or free with some excuse or sob story, they don’t ask many questions of you but say they want them to go to good homes (she asked us nothing; we did all the talking). The pictures look too good to be true (because they are usually from a website— ours were most likely from Russian or Ukrainian websites), They may claim the pets are retired breeders who need to be spayed or neutered, so an interested potential pet owner may rationalize: that’s why they’re free, to offset the costs to neuter them. Once you commit, then there are all of a sudden additional fees before you get the pet, and they threaten you with animal abandonment so you pay. Once you pay, they never show up with the pet. They never want you coming to their home- they’re overly accommodating and will meet you in a location more convenient for you at no charge. They get you to like and trust them so you feel guilty and want to just pay the unexpected fees after all your efforts to get this pet who you’re excited for.
We went from feeling lucky to feeling even luckier that we didn’t fall for this.
She has a Facebook page for her business with no info and no pics. Anyone can set up a page.
She’s listed on an online directory of TICA cat breeders: also not terribly tricky to accomplish.
She couldn’t send me any additional photos. Couldn’t even send a pic of her kitty litter and food bag so I could get the same one. There’s always some story: this one’s story was that she drives all the time. Wouldn’t video conference to show us the cats before my husband got on a plane there, even though that’s a normal request. Couldn’t get a vet on the phone at the number she gave us. I only found old court documents online for citations for terrible conditions at her clinic. Luckily, we figured out that we were being set up before FGG got on a plane to pick them up in Wisconsin or gave any money!
Not everyone is able to have inside pets due to allergies. I’m one of those people. I was vulnerable because it looked like my chance to have a hypoallergenic, beautiful cat inside.
What I don’t think this bad breeder and fraudster realized is that I’m a journalist, so the joke’s on them.
Plot twist:
I was able to locate a reputable Siberian cat breeder (also through Facebook) who happened to have a 5-year-old Siberian returned to her from an adoptive parent. The cat was returned to the breeder because the cat is a bit of an escape artist, and the town in which she lived had recently enacted leash laws with hefty fines. I happened to do a Facebook search for posts including the terms "Siberian cat" the same day this particular breeder got the cat back in her possession. I had hoped to find a Siberian in a shelter or rescue, but was not able to at the time I searched, and this five-year-old Siberian needed a home. The breeder couldn't keep her because she was still in possession of her mother, and the mama cat would not accept this baby back. She was trying to kill her! One look at this furbaby's picture and I was smitten. The breeder who posted about this baby accepted my friend request, had vet references, past adoptive cat parent references, and answered all my questions. FGG and I made the 6 hour trek to Rogers, Arkansas to pick up Kashmere on Saturday. We are in love-- and no sneezing! A happy ending after almost being scammed the same week!
This week, I can help someone else skip the scam and get right to the happy ending.
Send me pictures of your precious furbabies! lauren.gay@journalinc.com