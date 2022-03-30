If the eco-friendly idea of falling asleep under the stars and roasting marshmallows around a campfire appeals to you, but the reality of pitching a tent and sleeping on bumpy ground does not, glamping, the new term being used for upscale—or glamorous—camping, could be your ideal green vacation.— Jennifer Conlin
I once saw a sticker which said, “I Heart Not Camping.”
Relatable.
I never understood the appeal of sleeping on the cold, hard ground in a sleeping bag in a tent that a bear could easily rip apart. Don’t get me wrong: I like nature. I love a good campfire under the stars, preferably with s’mores. But I draw the line at no plumbing or electricity. Not being able to take a shower or use a hair dryer are non-negotiables for this high-maintenance chick.
Glamping is the closest thing to camping that I can get behind.
The definition of glamping, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is: outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.
My mom rented an RV multiple times for mini-vacays, and raved about how much fun it is. Growing up, we flew everywhere we traveled, so, I must admit, it surprised me a little that mom, a creature of habit, decided to explore this option after the kids grew up. I was intrigued, because my mom is as high-maintenance as I am, and if she loved glamping, maybe I could love it, too. I have always said that, if I go glamping, any RV will not do, however, because only one type of RV makes my little heart go pitter-pat: an Airstream. I have written about my desire to get a vintage Airstream trailer before. There’s something so charming about its “tin can” aesthetic. Maybe that’s why there are so many Airstream cultists online. There are Facebook groups dedicated to those who love Airstreams, have Airstreams, or are selling Airstreams. I have spent too much time in each of these groups, forwarding posts to FGG and dreaming about spending the night in one of these beauties.
FGG took my hint did what he does best: he executed. This past weekend, we had tickets to see one of our favorite bands, Sister Hazel, in Memphis. I figured we would just get a hotel. Plot twist! FGG for the win! Instead of staying in a hotel, FGG surprised me by introducing me to “Frida,” a 21’1972 Airstream Globetrotter Air BnB that he booked for the night of the concert. I squealed with delight when I saw her fabulous aluminum exterior!
Jamey, a Memphis area pastor, and his wife, Michelle, are the owners of Frida. The couple lives in the property right behind her. Jamey came over to introduce himself as soon as we arrived. He explained that he and Michelle had a few Air BnB properties, and, with the price of homes rising recently, coupled with their desire to own an Airstream, they thought: why not buy one and get it to pay for itself? Enter Frida. They found her at a local Airstream dealership. Frida had been renovated once before (in the 80’s), and Jamey’s contractor, who had worked on boats and homes, but never an Airstream, completed the challenging renovation. What was most challenging? Jamey said, “The curved walls.” The result of Frida’s makeover is a whimsical alternative to staying in a hotel in Memphis. Bright boho meets retro deco, which transported me to my happy place in no time. Frida helped us to leave worries behind and simply enjoy each other’s company. It was much more fun than staying in a hotel. There was an adorable kitchenette, tiny yet beautiful wet-bath, comfy Tempur-Pedic bed, and more.
Frida includes all the amenities you might expect with a small studio apartment or tiny home. It made for a nostalgic glamping experience close to fun shops, tasty restaurants & Memphis’ rich history. The almost full-size bed and petite bathroom was perfect for us (5’5” & 5’10”) but may be less comfortable for others. The kitchenette included a 2-burner propane stovetop, microwave, mini-fridge & freezer, coffee maker, and small toaster oven in the closet.
When the sun went down, prior to heading out to the concert, we lived my glamping dream: a campfire and s’mores! All the supplies were provided, including the s’more ingredients. There is also a vintage Polaroid camera inside Frida for you to snap pictures, as a keepsake for the memories made in Memphis. I wish I had done this, but I forgot to before we left.
We had a blast at the show, and took a quick Uber ride back to Frida afterwards. It was a cold, rainy night, but we were nice & toasty and slept incredibly well, enjoying the light pitter-pat of the rain on the tin roof. We had the entire airstream to ourselves and shared the spacious backyard with guests in a house on site (also for rent). We enjoyed local, organic coffee the next morning on our way back to Ripley, which Frida also provided.
Anyone who stays in Frida is helping to provide a living wage for a refugee family who lives in the neighborhood and provides the housecleaning. Also, Jamey and Michelle donate a percentage of the profit from each stay to nonprofits that connect people in need with temporary housing.
FGG and I will definitely be back to enjoy Frida the next time we want a weekend getaway in Memphis!
Rent Frida, the house in front of Frida, or all together for up to 8 guests here: www:airbnbcom/h/bohoblue.
Have you ever been glamping? Do you have an Airstream? Tell me all about it at lauren.gay@journalinc.com